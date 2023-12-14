We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested on several warrants in Albany

Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tayvion Alazon Winchester, 23,  is no longer wanted for questioning and has been arrested.

Winchester has been arrested and is being charged with probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault- firearm, and two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

No other information has been given at this time.

