Man arrested on several warrants in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tayvion Alazon Winchester, 23, is no longer wanted for questioning and has been arrested.

Winchester has been arrested and is being charged with probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault- firearm, and two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

No other information has been given at this time.

