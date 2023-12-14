We're Hiring Wednesday
GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an infant in Worth County.

The death was reported to the GBI by the Worth County Sheriff’s office on Monday, Dec. 11.

When Worth County deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Thomas Road, they reported finding Ma’Kynlee Clussman unresponsive, according to a GBI statement.

Medical officials later arrived and produced the 2-month-old dead on the scene.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed to WALB that the child suddenly.

Autopsy results are still pending in the case.

Stay with WALB News for updates.

