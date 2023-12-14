GBI investigating death of 2-month-old in Worth Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an infant in Worth County.

The death was reported to the GBI by the Worth County Sheriff’s office on Monday, Dec. 11.

When Worth County deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Thomas Road, they reported finding Ma’Kynlee Clussman unresponsive, according to a GBI statement.

Medical officials later arrived and produced the 2-month-old dead on the scene.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed to WALB that the child suddenly.

Autopsy results are still pending in the case.

Stay with WALB News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.