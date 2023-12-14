We're Hiring Wednesday
Easy-make holiday snack for all and South Ga. glass art courses

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In this Wednesday edition of Town and Country, WALB’s Alicia Lewis and local Chef Tasha Foodie come together to make a simple and tasty dish that will put the family that’s for the holidays at ease!

Plus, the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta will soon offer a 10-week art class that offers instruction on several types of glass art making!

