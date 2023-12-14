‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted by Albany police

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An armed robbery suspect is currently wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to crimes at Motel 6.

Demarquiea Brantley, 22, is wanted on at least one armed robbery charge after police say he stole from four people at the Albany Motel 6 on December 1.

Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Brantley stands 5′9″ and weighs 161 pounds.

If anyone has information on his location, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

