Archbold Memorial Hospital employee facing felony charge for misusing over $50k of company transaction card

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.(WCTV)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - An Archbold Memorial Hospital employee is facing a felony charge after misusing over $50,000 of the company’s transaction card.

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception. She is accused of making purchases at Sam’s Club with the company’s transaction card, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Steven Jones.

Collins made the Sam’s Club account herself, per captain Jones.

The Archbold Auxiliary Gift Shop employee turned herself in last week on December 5 for the accusation but has since then been released on bond.

Archbold released a statement regarding Collin’s alleged misconduct.

The statement reads:

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WCTV that they received word regarding this accusation last month.

