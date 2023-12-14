Archbold Memorial Hospital employee facing felony charge for misusing over $50k of company transaction card

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - An Archbold Memorial Hospital employee is facing a felony charge after misusing over $50,000 of the company’s transaction card.

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception. She is accused of making purchases at Sam’s Club with the company’s transaction card, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Steven Jones.

Collins made the Sam’s Club account herself, per captain Jones.

The Archbold Auxiliary Gift Shop employee turned herself in last week on December 5 for the accusation but has since then been released on bond.

Archbold released a statement regarding Collin’s alleged misconduct.

The statement reads:

Archbold recently became aware of potential employee misconduct within our organization. Upon learning of this possible misconduct, an internal investigation revealed the employee had been involved in unauthorized financial activities related to the Archbold Auxiliary Gift Shop. Appropriate actions have been taken and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We want to ensure everyone that measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and transparency.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WCTV that they received word regarding this accusation last month.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening to learn more. This story will also be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.