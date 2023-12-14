Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts set to offer winter day art camps

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is offering Winter Day Art Camps.

The camps will be held on Jan. 3, 2024 for ages 5 -11, and Jan. 4, for ages 12-17, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Both camps will be held on the Turner Center campus.

Students will enjoy a memorable and creative experience during their last week of winter holiday break. Each camp gives students the opportunity to strengthen their skills, build confidence, and create brilliant works of art in a variety of mediums – including ceramics, painting, and glass art.

The deadline to register for Youth and Teen Winter Day Art Camps is Mon., Dec. 18, 2023.

The Center’s regular youth art classes and workshops include ceramics, glass arts, drawing, literary arts, and guitar lessons, among a variety of other classes and workshops.

For more information or to register, call (229)247-2787, email Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org, or visit //turnercenter.org/classes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.