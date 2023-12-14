Albany law enforcement, city leaders talk benefits of new crime unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the recent spike in murders and homicides here in Albany, city leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new specialized investigative unit that will merge all three law enforcement agencies.

In a unanimous vote, city leaders agreed on a resolution for the Albany-Dougherty Special Investigative Unit. The unit will combine Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office into one unit that will focus on gang violence, illegal firearm possession and illegal drug activity in the community.

It’s something residents like Larry Williford said is needed to curb the senseless violence happening.

“It’s time for the drug unit to not just go out and change all drug dealers, all gang units. You need to educate us on what’s going on first,” he said.

Law enforcement and city leaders said the new unit is not the answer to stopping gang and gun violence, but more so a step towards a bigger plan to keep the community safe.

“This community needs a more holistic approach, a more comprehensive plan and a strategy. We use those words, but we have to put action behind what that looks like,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said.

Persley said the unit is also another way for local agencies to partner with state and federal agencies like the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Regional Drug Office. He says any drug or gang case that can be prosecuted federally can flow through the special investigative unit to go through the court system easily. That’s something city leaders were concerned about for more improvements in law enforcement.

“The departments will be merged together. They will cross-train each other, and certainly, it will make a difference,” said Jon Howard, Albany city commissioner for Ward 1.

Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson said the new unit will enhance the effectiveness of all law enforcement agencies.

“By combining the expertise and resources of ADDU and the APD Gang Unit, we believe we can create a more robust and unified front against drug-related and gang activities in our community,” he said. “The collaborative efforts between these two units will not only strengthen the ability to address current challenges but will also position us for a more resilient and proactive approach to future public safety concerns.”

The unit will also help with staffing issues within departments. The merger will minimize staffing requirements and cost savings for the Albany Police Department. It will also improve data and information sharing between each agency.

“We’re short on staffing. Let’s bring them all together and work as one. So, this is one approach,” Persley said.

Persley said the new unit will add more enforcement in the community. But he says there has been a lack of prevention methods from community leaders.

“We need more community-based initiatives that focus on the intervention and prevention,” he said. “For example, re-entry. We have people who are returning back from our prison population, and they’re coming back here to Albany. Well, once they get back here, what do they have? If they don’t have anything sustainable, then they’re going to probably do what they did that got them in prison.”

Howard said that intervention can come from local church leaders willing to help.

“I would like to see a task force of interfaith ministers from the Islamic faith, the Jewish faith, and (the) Christian faith. Is that we all sit down and say ‘we have to open our synagogues, mosque or church, at least more than just Sunday and Friday,” Howard said.

With the new unit bringing improvements to law enforcement, city leaders are hoping that drugs, gangs and guns don’t continue taking over the city.

