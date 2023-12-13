We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

UGA studies opioid crisis in rural Georgia

Experts call the misuse of opioids a "big problem."
By Jim Wallace
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new University of Georgia (UGA) project study about the opioid crisis, especially in rural Georgia.

Dr. Diane Bales, the principal investigator in the new UGA extension project study, talks about what they have learned so far.

“Not too surprisingly that the misuse of opioids is a big problem. It’s a problem everywhere. It’s a problem in urban areas, but it is in a lot of cases, especially a problem in rural communities and what makes it so difficult. Is in a lot of rural communities. There’s not a lot of help, support, help, services and support services. So people who are struggling have to travel long distances or can’t access the treatment, the support, the counseling, the things that they need to improve and to get through their crisis. So it is a big problem,” she said.

Mitchell County is one of your targeted counties that you’re working in in this three-year study. Why Mitchell?

“We chose Mitchell County, along with other counties in the state, partly because of opioid use statistics, but also just because of how rural they are and how isolated they are. And we really wanted to be sure that we could go in and provide some training, provide some support, provide some. Help for people in an area where they don’t have access to a huge number of other resources. We also have a great team in Mitchell County and that’s part of what has what is making this project really successful. So far we’ve got a wonderful extension agent, we’ve got social service providers and other kinds of people who are working with us, trying to set up some plans and some ways to really help the community. And really support them,” she said.

And what are what is some of the help that can be available for young? I take it young people are a big part of this study.

“Yes, youth are a particularly big part of the study. We want to try to catch young people before they start using or misusing opioids. And so one of the things that we’ve developed that we’re really excited about is working with the 4H program. We have a magazine called Journeys, The opioid crisis, that is intended for middle schoolers and so our 4H staff and teachers potentially could use it as well have some lessons to go along with it to help them understand what is an opioid, why are they dangerous? Why is it a bad idea? Not a bad idea to try to take somebody else’s prescription. We’re trying to empower youth to educate their communities,” she said.

Hopefully, this is going to work for the opioid crisis Dr. Diane Bales, with the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.
Coffee Co. vs. Creekside at the half
Both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts such as...
Local leaders give back to Albany’s Northside Elementary School for the holiday season
The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student