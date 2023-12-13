UGA studies opioid crisis in rural Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new University of Georgia (UGA) project study about the opioid crisis, especially in rural Georgia.

Dr. Diane Bales, the principal investigator in the new UGA extension project study, talks about what they have learned so far.

“Not too surprisingly that the misuse of opioids is a big problem. It’s a problem everywhere. It’s a problem in urban areas, but it is in a lot of cases, especially a problem in rural communities and what makes it so difficult. Is in a lot of rural communities. There’s not a lot of help, support, help, services and support services. So people who are struggling have to travel long distances or can’t access the treatment, the support, the counseling, the things that they need to improve and to get through their crisis. So it is a big problem,” she said.

Mitchell County is one of your targeted counties that you’re working in in this three-year study. Why Mitchell?

“We chose Mitchell County, along with other counties in the state, partly because of opioid use statistics, but also just because of how rural they are and how isolated they are. And we really wanted to be sure that we could go in and provide some training, provide some support, provide some. Help for people in an area where they don’t have access to a huge number of other resources. We also have a great team in Mitchell County and that’s part of what has what is making this project really successful. So far we’ve got a wonderful extension agent, we’ve got social service providers and other kinds of people who are working with us, trying to set up some plans and some ways to really help the community. And really support them,” she said.

And what are what is some of the help that can be available for young? I take it young people are a big part of this study.

“Yes, youth are a particularly big part of the study. We want to try to catch young people before they start using or misusing opioids. And so one of the things that we’ve developed that we’re really excited about is working with the 4H program. We have a magazine called Journeys, The opioid crisis, that is intended for middle schoolers and so our 4H staff and teachers potentially could use it as well have some lessons to go along with it to help them understand what is an opioid, why are they dangerous? Why is it a bad idea? Not a bad idea to try to take somebody else’s prescription. We’re trying to empower youth to educate their communities,” she said.

Hopefully, this is going to work for the opioid crisis Dr. Diane Bales, with the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.