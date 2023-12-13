We're Hiring Wednesday
SUV rolls into Douglas pond while man’s fishing

A man is now dealing with a waterlogged after it rolled into a small pond in Douglas on...
A man is now dealing with a waterlogged after it rolled into a small pond in Douglas on Tuesday afternoon.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now dealing with a waterlogged vehicle after it rolled into a small pond in Douglas on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was fishing in a pond in the 100 block of Lambert Reed Road while listening to his car radio, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said the man went to shift his vehicle into gear every so often so that the vehicle did not shut off.

After failing to put the vehicle in park, the vehicle rolled into the pond.

The man was uninjured.

