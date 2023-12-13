Retail Academy promotes economic development in South Ga.

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, eight Georgia communities learned new strategies to drive economic development by attracting new retailers. Valdosta State University’s (VSU) Center for South Georgia Regional Impact has partnered to support these communities.

The Retail Academy gives city and county leaders the necessary resources and support to attract retailers to drive economic development in their communities and enhance the quality of life for residents.

In partnership with VSU and Retail Strategies, a United States Department of Agriculture grant is helping develop effective outreach strategies. The idea is to come up with recruitment plans to bring in new businesses.

“We want them to understand what their own community retail trade area is and the leakage — goods and services where people are leaving the community to buy those things elsewhere. We can really plug holes and gaps with the right brands that are expanding,” Lacy Beasley President of Retail Strategies, said.

“Retail is a key component of economic development, it’s one that is kind of overlooked people are more commonly looking at industry, but it’s 25% of your sales that creates jobs, sales tax revenue and creates services for people to shop at home,” Darrell Moore, Executive Director of Valdosta State University Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, said.

Mill Graves, Director of Community Partnerships of Retail Strategies, says Retail Academy has seen success in more than 300 communities across the country — the biggest lesson that they teach is patience.

“It’s no different than any other thing in economic and community development when you’re trying to attract industry, build affordable housing, trying to improve quality life all of these things take time,” Graves said.

Retail Academy will stay connected with the community leaders with ongoing support, strategies, and resources over the next year.

The Center for South Georgia Regional Impact continues to partner with rural communities to redevelop and revitalize to sustain and grow their economies.

The Retail Academy gives city and county leaders the necessary resources and support to attract retailers to drive economic development in their communities and enhance the quality of life for residents.

The USDA grant allows Valdosta State’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, to partner with Retail Strategies to develop effective outreach strategies to engage with brokers, developers, and expanding retailers, fostering successful retail recruitment efforts.

“Whatever business comes to Lakeland will help support those that are already here. We are grateful to have new retail and create partnerships,” Evalina Hill, LA Twister Fun Cups Owner, said.

Chris Burns says Lanier County is looking to add retailers that complement those already existing and contribute to the growth and development of the community overall.

“The opportunity to bring in some new retail companies, to compliment what we already have helps our community from a tax base and employment base, just the overall community,” Burns said.

For new business Milltown Outdoor Headquarters, they said as a small business they are already seeing the increase in one-stop shop for hunters and their families.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities to get our name out sometimes but it’s really cool when you have 21 different counties on the books that bring us deer and all of those different people get to come to Lakeland itself,” Noah Tuten, Owner Milltown Outdoor Headquarters, said. “It’s not just a small town anymore it’s hunting capital, that’s why we call it the headquarters.”

The Lakeland Development Authority said they are striving to gain more attraction by bringing retail options that complement the local businesses as a commitment to redevelopment and revitalization in Lakeland.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.