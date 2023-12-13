Local leaders give back to Albany’s Northside Elementary School for the holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas came early for those at Northside Elementary School in Albany, as local leaders partnered together to give everyone gifts this holiday.

Wednesday, both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas gifts such as new uniforms, socks and gift certificates ahead of the holiday.

“It’s a kind of school that I grew up in so I remember how important it was for me to see people who were successful and who cared about me and who were role models. So it’s easy to do this and as a matter of fact it’s fun to interact with the kids also,” said Virgil Adams, attorney for Adams, Jordan & Herrington, P.C.

One saying that Virgil Adam’s law firm hopes students remember is to: “Dress for Success.” All the boys received a shirt and tie Wednesday to get them started.

“It was very good so that I can be able to wear it to church on Sunday,” said Messiah Shankle, a 3rd grader at Northside Elementary School.

“There are students that are not as fortunate as others. So to be able to provide them with the things they need. And give them that sense of hope, a sense of joy to let them know they are loved, and they are being taught by some great educators in the Dougherty County School System,” said Pastor Yaz, chairman of DCSS Local School Governance.

Johnson says students will be able to have their photos professionally taken in their new attire using gift certificates from today’s giveaway.

