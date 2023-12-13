We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Local leaders give back to Albany’s Northside Elementary School for the holiday season

Both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts such as...
Both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts such as new uniforms, socks and gift certificates ahead of the holiday. Over 250 shirts and socks were given out.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas came early for those at Northside Elementary School in Albany, as local leaders partnered together to give everyone gifts this holiday.

Wednesday, both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas gifts such as new uniforms, socks and gift certificates ahead of the holiday.

“It’s a kind of school that I grew up in so I remember how important it was for me to see people who were successful and who cared about me and who were role models. So it’s easy to do this and as a matter of fact it’s fun to interact with the kids also,” said Virgil Adams, attorney for Adams, Jordan & Herrington, P.C.

One saying that Virgil Adam’s law firm hopes students remember is to: “Dress for Success.” All the boys received a shirt and tie Wednesday to get them started.

Today both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts...
Today both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts such as new uniforms, socks and gift certificates ahead of the holiday. Over 250 shirts and socks were given out.(Source: WALB)

“It was very good so that I can be able to wear it to church on Sunday,” said Messiah Shankle, a 3rd grader at Northside Elementary School.

“There are students that are not as fortunate as others. So to be able to provide them with the things they need. And give them that sense of hope, a sense of joy to let them know they are loved, and they are being taught by some great educators in the Dougherty County School System,” said Pastor Yaz, chairman of DCSS Local School Governance.

Johnson says students will be able to have their photos professionally taken in their new attire using gift certificates from today’s giveaway.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Mitchell County, along with other counties in the state, was chosen partly because of opioid...
UGA studies opioid crisis in rural Georgia
Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.
Coffee Co. vs. Creekside at the half
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student