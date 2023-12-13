We're Hiring Wednesday
A holiday miracle: Surviving a stroke while pregnant

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Pregnancy…it’s a time of joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk – the increased risk of stroke. Although relatively low compared to other health issues, the CDC reports that the risk is increasing in pregnant women. In fact, pregnant women may be up to three times more likely to suffer a stroke than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Briana Grant was 24 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when … she says, “I couldn’t see anything. I mean, I couldn’t even see my hand in front of my face.”

Alone and slipping in and out of consciousness. When she woke up, she phoned a friend who called for help.

Richard Bellon, MD, Neurointerventional Surgeon at Swedish Medical Center says, “She was having symptoms because of a blockage of a major vessel in the head. She wasn’t getting enough blood flow to the brain. When that happens to people, a small portion of the brain dies pretty much immediately within a matter of minutes.”

Although rare, Doctor Bellon says some problems associated with pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke. They include high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, blood clots… and once a stroke happens, every minute counts.

Doctor Bellon states, “We try to get the blood vessel open as quickly as possible.”

He used a catheter through a small puncture in Briana’s hip.

“We navigate that up into the neck and then we put an even smaller tube up into the brain and essentially apply suction to that to suck the clot out. This is before where the artery is blocked right here. And this is after where it’s open and it all fills out.” Explains Doctor Bellon.

When Briana woke up her speech was slurred, and her entire left side was weak.

Briana says, “… more worried at that point about him than I was myself.”

The stroke didn’t affect her unborn baby. And, three months later …

The inspiration behind his mother’s miraculous recovery.

Her doctors still don’t know what caused Briana’s stroke, but they emphasize the importance of keeping yourself and your baby healthy during pregnancy by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, choosing healthy foods, and staying physically active.

