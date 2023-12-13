Former Bainbridge Public Safety officer released after turning himself in on sex assault charge

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Bainbridge Public Safety officer who was under investigation for allegations of sexually assaulting someone in custody turned himself into authorities and was later released.

Phillip Tarnow turned himself in on Nov. 17 to the Mitchell County Jail on charges of violation of oath by a public officer and sexual assault against a person in custody.

He was released on a $6,000 bond. He is accused of sexual assault on an inmate during a transfer.

In early September, investigators said Tarnow was supposed to take a female to a treatment facility in middle Georgia. During the transport, he stopped somewhere in Mitchell County and investigators said he had sex with the female.

Tarnow was only employed with Bainbridge Public Safety for eight months before being terminated in September, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton.

We’ll keep you updated on any new developments in his case.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.