We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
Mitchell County, along with other counties in the state, was chosen partly because of opioid...
UGA studies opioid crisis in rural Georgia
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation