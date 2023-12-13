Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has released a statement on what it calls a possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and a student.
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any contact with students or employees of the school, according to a release from the school.
