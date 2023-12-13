Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has released a statement on what it calls a possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and a student.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any contact with students or employees of the school, according to a release from the school.

The district takes these types of accusations seriously and is committed to conducting a comprehensive and fair investigation. If any violation of the district’s policies or the law is uncovered, the district will take the appropriate action.

Stay with WALB for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.