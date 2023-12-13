We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any contact with students or employees of the school.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has released a statement on what it calls a possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and a student.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any contact with students or employees of the school, according to a release from the school.

Stay with WALB for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Man wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Mitchell County, along with other counties in the state, was chosen partly because of opioid...
UGA studies opioid crisis in rural Georgia
Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.
Coffee Co. vs. Creekside at the half
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed to not have any...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
Both students and staff at Northside Elementary were able to receive Christmas Gifts such as...
Local leaders give back to Albany’s Northside Elementary School for the holiday season