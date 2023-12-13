Cool/dry weather into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday morning was freezing cold with lows upper 20s low 30s and frosty. Following was a sun/cloud mix and cool upper 50s low 60s through the afternoon. Tonight another cold one with lows above freezing mid-upper 30s low 40s and patchy frost. Almost a carbon copy with morre sunshine, high clouds and cool upper 50s low 60s again tomorrow.

No changes from the cool/dry conditions as winds gradually increase into the weekend. A tight pressure gradient over the region will bring a NE breeze with gust 20-30mph. Temperatures remain steady but it’ll feel a tad cooler with the gusty conditions.

Our next weather maker impacts the weekend. Model differences continue with the eventual track and strength of a surface low slated to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. For now showers return late Saturday then ramp up Sunday and move out early on Monday.

Weekend not a washout with rain likely on Sunday. Drying Monday as the low pushes north. Next week trending dry with near to seasonal highs low-mid 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s.

