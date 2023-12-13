We're Hiring Wednesday
Clinch Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating several home invasions, burglaries

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of home invasions and burglaries throughout the county.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that the suspects are targeting churches and people of color who may not speak English as their first language.

“It is important to raise awareness about this issue and take steps to support and protect those who may be vulnerable. Please be vigilant and look out for your neighbors,” the post said.

Anyone with neighbors who may not speak English is asked to notify the sheriff’s office so that they can provide extra patrols in the area.

People are also asked to call 911 if they notice suspicious activity or have any concerns.

“Let’s work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community. As always, take precautions to ensure your safety and protect your property,” the post said.

People are asked to lock their doors and windows, install security systems and be vigilant of any suspicious activities.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

