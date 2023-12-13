ASPIRE Behavioral Health’s Change Center installs Overdose Aid Kits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County EMS reports a total of 249 cases that required Narcan last year. More than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdose in 2021.

Fentanyl-related deaths have increased by 124%. Now, ASPIRE Behavioral Health’s Change Center is fighting against the opioid epidemic with the installation of Overdose Aid Kits.

“First of all you want to call 911, you want to place them on a hard flat surface, tilt their head back because it is a nasal spray, and you simply press this red button which would administer the medication into their nostrils,” Alesha Burgman, Program Director at the Change Center, said.

The Change Center, a peer-led and directed program that offers natural support for individuals with substance use disorder is now offering a new life-saving method.

“Our hope is that everyone with opioid use disorder, or substance use disorder move towards recovery, but we have to keep you alive in order to do that,” Burgman said.

Burgman says they can’t control if someone uses drugs.

“But what we can control or what we can help with is saving their life,” Burgman said.

The O.A.K. box, installed two weeks ago, was presented to the Change Center by the Clinton Foundation during the Mobilized Recovery Across Georgia Bus Tour.

Burgman says their goal is to ensure people have the resources that are needed at all times. It not only offers Narcan, but other resources for those battling with substance use disorder including fentanyl testing strips, rescue breathing masks, and recovery resource information.

“We know that we can’t do this by ourselves and we always need support and sometimes we don’t even know where to go to look for that support.” Burgman said.

The Change Center was given two overdose aid kits, Burgman tells WALB that they plan to install the second O.A.K. box near Palmyra Road and Slappey Boulevard.

They are also looking to purchase more O.A.K. boxes to put in high-risk areas and around the city.

