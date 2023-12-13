Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

We're Hiring Wednesday
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

