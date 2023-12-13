We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany City Commission approves new crime investigative unit; drainage improvements for some streets

We'll keep you updated on any developments from the announced projects and new initiatives.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission approved a resolution to go toward the formation of a new law enforcement unit as well as city drainage improvements.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the city commission unanimously approved a joint resolution between the city and Dougherty County to the creation of a new criminal unit called the Albany/Dougherty County Special Investigative Unit that will focus on gang violence, illegal firearm possession and illegal drug possession and movement.

The timeline for when the new unit will become active has yet to be released.

With street work and other infrastructure projects already in the works for the city, the commission has now approved drainage improvements to two streets. 2nd Avenue and Harding Street will get $300,000 in funds that will go toward resolving a drainage problem in the area, per a statement from the city.

The resolution, using sales tax funds (TSPLOST), was approved by a vote of 6 to 1, with one abstaining.

Almost $700,000 was approved for the purchase of five vehicles to be used by city staff, as well as six police vehicles.

To view the full commission meeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

