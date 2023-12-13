We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2023 GHSA State Football Championship Day 3

Coffee Co. Trojans vs. Creekside Seminoles
Coffee Co. Trojans vs. Creekside Seminoles(WALB NEWS 10)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas Co. Central Yellow Jackets brought home the 6A state title against the Woodward Academy Eagles with a 49-28 win.

Today, the Coffee Co. Trojans take on Creekside Seminoles of Fairburn, Ga. in the 5A state title.

Coffee Co. last appearance in the GHSA State Championship was 2017, let’s see will the Trojans make it as the second South Ga. team can bring it back home!

LIVE AT 3 P.M.

Coffee prepares for 5A State title.

HALF-TIME RECAP

Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.

Stay with WALB Sports for live updates, highlights and more!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.
Coffee Co. vs. Creekside at the half
Coffee prepares for 5A State title.
2023 GHSA State Football Championship Day 3
Thomas County Central vs. Woodward Academy
2023 GHSA State Football Championship
Thomas County Central is one of two South Ga. teams making a return to the Benz.
2023 GHSA State Football Championship