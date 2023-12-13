2023 GHSA State Football Championship Day 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas Co. Central Yellow Jackets brought home the 6A state title against the Woodward Academy Eagles with a 49-28 win.

Today, the Coffee Co. Trojans take on Creekside Seminoles of Fairburn, Ga. in the 5A state title.

Coffee Co. last appearance in the GHSA State Championship was 2017, let’s see will the Trojans make it as the second South Ga. team can bring it back home!

LIVE AT 3 P.M.

Coffee prepares for 5A State title.

HALF-TIME RECAP

Be sure to tune in for full highlights and reaction tonight at 11.

Stay with WALB Sports for live updates, highlights and more!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.