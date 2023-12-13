2023 GHSA State Football Championship Day 3
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas Co. Central Yellow Jackets brought home the 6A state title against the Woodward Academy Eagles with a 49-28 win.
Today, the Coffee Co. Trojans take on Creekside Seminoles of Fairburn, Ga. in the 5A state title.
Coffee Co. last appearance in the GHSA State Championship was 2017, let’s see will the Trojans make it as the second South Ga. team can bring it back home!
LIVE AT 3 P.M.
HALF-TIME RECAP
