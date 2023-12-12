We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta school zones enforce speed cameras, residents react

According to the Valdosta Police Department, citations will begin on January 8, 2024, for the camera at S.L. Mason Elementary School.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In January 2024, the school zone speed cameras will be up and running in Valdosta, and speeders will be getting citations. Those cameras will be running near three elementary schools.

S.L. Mason is the first of three Valdosta school zones that are seeing speeding cameras — city leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer for children.

Parents say that even with the heavy traffic near Valdosta school zones, there is still speeding.

“So, hopefully with the cameras being out, people will be mindful of the kids in the school zones knowing that it’s a possibility they will be ticketed for it,” a concerned parent told WALB.

A study conducted in 2022 found that S.L. Mason and Pinevale Elementary both had an average of over 200 students crossing a day, with over 125 violations recorded. W.G. Nunn is where the third camera will be placed, and there was an average of 150 children crossing a day with 114 violations recorded.

“My kid wants to walk to school, but I’m not really comfortable because I feel like everyone be rushing on the road cause it’s so packed,” a parent said.

City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer for children.

Citations will only be issued from one hour before school, throughout the school day, to one hour after, only when school is in session. Police citations won’t be issued outside of these hours.

Speed cameras are coming to some Valdosta school zones.
Speed cameras are coming to some Valdosta school zones.(Source: WALB)

“We are hoping to get people’s attention,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “Our whole purpose is to change behavior, and if you know you’re speeding through there, and you get a citation, you’re going to remember next time don’t speed through that area. That’s the goal.”

According to the Valdosta Police Department, citations will begin on January 8, 2024, for the camera at S.L. Mason Elementary School.

Stay with WALB for updates.
