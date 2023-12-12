Tift Regional to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony, other South Ga. healthcare centers take donations

TIFT, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center will be hosting its 2023 Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 12. Other local hospitals and medical centers have already hosted theirs but are still receiving donations.

Tift Regional Medical Centers will be hosting its annual Tree of Life service on Tuesday at 6 pm to benefit the Anita Stewart Oncology Center and Hospice of Tift Area.

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus will host its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. For contact information, click here.

Donation information for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany can be found here.

South Georgia Medical Center (SCMC) in Valdosta already hosted its tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 29, however, you can still make a donation and receive a special light and ornament. To donate to SGMC, click here.

Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville also previously held its tree lighting. Donations to the center will go towards receiving a card to remember loved ones. Click here to learn more.

Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester held their tree lighting ceremony to raise money for the cancer treatment of patients. If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.