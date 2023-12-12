Phoebe celebrates completion of new tower on main campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe held an event in celebration of the new Trauma & Critical Care Tower on the main campus being completed.

The new tower will include a new emergency and trauma center, NICU and adult ICU, according to the release.

Workers signed the final steel beam, which will have an American flag and an evergreen tree attached to it, before hoisting the beam into place atop the tower.

The project’s general contractor, Hoar Construction, also hosted a special lunch for the over 225 employees working on the project.

The event was held in the Phoebe parking garage on 4th Avenue at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

