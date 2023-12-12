We're Hiring Wednesday
Operation Santa Paws helps local animals this Christmas

WALB and Northside Animal Hospital want to help the animals at the Humane Society of Valdosta...
WALB and Northside Animal Hospital want to help the animals at the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County this Christmas.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sales
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB and Northside Animal Hospital want to help the animals at the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County this Christmas.

We are asking you to stop by the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County at 1740 W Gordon St, Valdosta, GA 31601, on December 12th-14th from 9 a.m.-2 pm. and donate food, toys, treats, litter, and all things animal. They can also use bleach, detergent, old rags, newspapers, and wipes to clean the animal cages and kennels.

