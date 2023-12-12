Nic’s Kicks hosts annual shoe shopping spree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It is definitely the giving season in South Georgia and Nic’s kicks is wasting no time in giving back to the community. Dozens of students were given a pair of shoes at athlete’s foot in Albany.

Students like Ruby and Quon were excited and thankful for the free pair of kicks.

“Excited, happy grateful that they were able to give us this opportunity to do this.”

“It’s grateful knowing that we can get something like this for free some people do get that opportunity to get shoes for free.”

This is the fifth time Nic’s kicks have partnered with the athlete’s foot here on old Dawson. Nic’s kicks believes shoes can play a significant role in boosting the confidence and self-love of a child. The president of Nic’s kicks, Maya Simmons Rogers, believes this event helps students be more confidant, she said.

“You know we talk about looking good, feeling good and doing good. and when you have a fresh pair of kicks, and they are nice and clean makes you feel good. and once you feel good about yourself you really feel like you can do anything, even if you have on a pair of blue jeans and a white t shirt, the shoes are what makes the outfit pop.”

Nic’s kicks take that positive feeling one step further requiring participating students to complete workshops that can help them make better life decisions, helping prepare them for the real world.

Another Webster County Middle School student, Chloe, said the courses were helpful and informative.

Chloe says,“Well, we did a financing one, how to like spend money, and stuff like that and we did like a physical and mental health one, where we made a chart for mental health. Each student had a specific reason for picking the shoes they did. I thought they were really cute, and they match my style, and they match a lot of things I have in my wardrobe. I picked out these because they were really cute, and they were my style and I decided to get these because they are nice and because of the color.”

