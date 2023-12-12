We're Hiring Wednesday
Men On A Mission set to hosts giveaway community event

"This is our top event in a year, where give away hundreds of bicycles to needy kids in the neighborhood." says Co Chair Bernard Chamberlain
By Jim Wallace
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Men on a Mission hosts its 3rd Annual Toy Giveaway to the kids of Dougherty County.

WALB’s Jim Wallace was joined by Co Chair Bernard Chamberlain to share all things to come in this years event.

This is a very important event this year for your organization and the community.

“Yes, it is, Jim. This is our third year doing it and it’s always a pleasure. This is our Top event in a year where We give away hundreds of bicycles. To needy kids in the neighborhood.”

But this year you see what’s going on in the community. You know, this is important for what other reason?

“Well, I mean, there’s a lot of violence going on in the community right now, and I think it starts at home and what we’re trying to do is get kids back out to playing with bicycles, baseballs, footballs, getting them involved in the community to reduce some of the violence.”

Annual Men on a Mission Toy Giveaway
Annual Men on a Mission Toy Giveaway(WALB NEWS 10)

And  In your organization, you all believe you are leaders.

“Oh, absolutely. We have a very diverse group with individuals. Uh, professionals at the highest session line in the community and those who have had some some challenges throughout life. So we’re able to meet. Mentees, wherever they are, trying to inspire them to just to be better citizens in the community.”

Well, tell me about your toy giveaway.

“Well, this coming Saturday at Heath Park will start about 12:00 PM we’ll give away hundreds of bicycles to needy children in the. We’ll also be feeding up with the 3000, so if you’re looking for a good hot Christmas meal, come out, take a chance on getting the bike for your. Kid and diamond.”

Who is Eligible to come to  your toy giveaway?

“Anyone who’s resident of Dougherty County in need of a meal or in need of a bicycle. Now, of course, we won’t have bicycles to provide for everyone in the community, so I’d advise you to get there early.”

Who gives to this?  Who’s providing all these toys and good, good giveaways?

“I dare not list names. Who has so many contributors, corporate sponsors, individual sponsors or churches, nonprofits. We’ve had a array of people. Instead of joining with us this year to provide these bicycles for our needed children, alright.

All right. At Heath Park Saturday at 12:00, the men on the mission toy giveaway. Bernard  Chamberlain, thank you very much for joining us and thanks for what you’re doing for the community.

“Thanks. It’s my pleasure. We’re looking forward to making this an annual event.”

