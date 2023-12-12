We're Hiring Wednesday
Man charged with holding Atlanta News First crew hostage appears in court

Bond set for $11,000 for Brandon Logan, facing multiple charges.
By Atlanta News First staff and Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of holding an Atlanta News First crew hostage for more than an hour on Clayton County government property made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Brandon R. Logan is charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, public drunk, obstructing/hindering emergency phone call, simple battery, simple assault, and loitering or prowling. Logan, identified by police as a homeless man in Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Bond was set at $11,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 24, 2024.

Atlanta News First reporter Asia Wilson and photojournalist Lauren Swaim were preparing to give a live report from the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before 11 p.m. Monday. That’s when the crew said a man approached them, indicated he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

The crew alerted the Atlanta News First newsroom they were in danger. Authorities were contacted immediately, and about an hour and a half into the encounter, police arrived at the scene and took Logan into custody. Police said no gun was found at the scene.

Thankfully, our reporter and photojournalist were not injured in the incident and are recovering.

Atlanta News First will continue to ask questions about what happened and bring you more as we get it.

