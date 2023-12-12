We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lowndes Co. Board of Education appoints new school superintendent

Newly appointed Superintendent Sandra Wilcher
Newly appointed Superintendent Sandra Wilcher(Source: Lowndes County Schools)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Education has unanimously selected a new superintendent for the Lowndes County School System.

Sandra Wilcher has served as interim superintendent since June 2023, after the former superintendent resigned. She recently became the sole finalist for the position, and now the board has made her appointment official.

“We are delighted to have Mrs. Sandra Wilcher as the next leader of the Lowndes County School System. She is committed to Lowndes County, has a record of successful community engagement, and is a relationship builder,” Ronnie Weeks, chair of the Lowndes County Board of Education, said.

Wilcher has 24 years of experience in public education in the Lowndes County School System. She has worked closely with all the schools in the district and is known to be the person who schools and families can count on during the most challenging of times, according to the release.

Most recently, she served as the school system’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, where she oversaw a comprehensive portfolio including special education, public relations, central registration, school resource officers and student support.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve as the superintendent of Lowndes County Schools,” Wilcher said. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead and serve this remarkable community. Our One Lowndes Family has demonstrated a true passion for education and a commitment to excellence. I am excited to continue to work alongside such a passionate and talented team as we propel to becoming an even greater system.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on...
NEW DETAILS: Valdosta police searching for deadly hit-and-run suspect
Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.
2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

The parade of hearses will start Tuesday around 2pm, and travel through the city of Albany.
Dougherty Co. coroner to host parade of hearses event taking a stand against gun violence
Phoebe Putney Medical Center is one step closer to opening its Trauma and Critical Care Tower.
Phoebe celebrates ‘topping out’ of new tower on main campus
Lung cancer accounts for about one in five of all cancer deaths in the U.S. Healthcare...
South Georgia healthcare professionals encourage testing to prevent lung cancer
First responders say they see more opioid-related emergencies during the holiday period.
Dougherty Co. organization raises opioid overdose awareness during the holidays