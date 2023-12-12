Good Samaritans pull school bus out of flames, help students after fatal crash

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - A pair of good Samaritans sprang into action after a crash between an Oklahoma school bus and a pickup truck left one dead and multiple others injured.

What started as a normal day of checking cattle on the family farm turned into so much more for Bobby Wittington, KSWO reports. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a school bus and a pickup truck crashed at 8 a.m. Monday on Highway 70 near Grandfield, and the truck caught fire.

“I saw a pillar of smoke, and as we got closer to it, I could tell it was a vehicle accident, and we got closer you could see that a school bus was involved,” Wittington said.

That’s when Wittington saw the accident and the truck engulfed in flames. Another good Samaritan, Jeff Thornton, was already there, helping the eight or nine children who authorities say had been on the Grandfield Public Schools bus.

“He already got the kids out of the school bus, and we made a decision to hook his pickup up and pull the school bus off the vehicle that was on fire because that was all we could do,” Wittington said.

Wittington says the bus driver, James Jackson, was trapped and that pulling the bus from the fire was all they could do to help the situation.

“We started to check the kids to make sure they weren’t too seriously injured and waited for help to get there,” Wittington said. “Those kids had a lot of guardian angels looking over them.”

Wittington, who spent 40 years in law enforcement, commended Jackson for how he handled the situation.

“He did a remarkable job of protecting those kids,” Wittington said.

Authorities say Jackson was airlifted due to his injuries, and a few of the children were also hurt in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, whose identity has not been confirmed by authorities, died of his injuries.

“The ones you can’t save are the ones that bug you. That’s the ones that bother you,” Wittington said.

OHP and Tillman County Sheriff deputies on the scene commended Wittington and Thornton for their heroic actions, saying it would have been much worse had they not been there.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

