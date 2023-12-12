We're Hiring Wednesday
First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."(Source: Hansons Auctioneers/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - A first-edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — purchased for 10 pounds back in 1997 — just sold at auction for more than 55,000 pounds.

That’s the equivalent of more than $69,000.

The book sold Monday through Hansons Auctioneers to a private U.K. buyer online.

Book experts said it is one of 200 first-issue hardbacks sold in bookstores in 1997.

The Scottish woman who sold the book said she bought it from a bookshop in Scotland before “Harry Potter” soared to popularity with that first book, known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

