We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep. (Source: KCTV)
By Grace Smith and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep.

His wife, Alicia Snyder, and his children are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything.

“He was our rock and our guidance. I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia Snyder said.

The family said Michael Snyder was goofy and loving and left a mark wherever he went. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving the country from 2003 to 2009.

With Christmas just weeks away, the family said it is impossible to imagine the holiday without him, as it was his favorite day.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia Snyder said. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

Michael Snyder died doing what he loved to do, being a loving father.

“I want to be able to remember him as the biggest role model in my life, how silly he was, and how he was always there for me,” his daughter Merie said.

As for now, the family is trying to cling to hope, knowing that Michael Snyder is looking down on them.

“Today the sun was out and shining, and I’m like, ‘I got to get stuff done,’” Alicia Snyder said. “I drove her to school, and I was like, look, honey, Daddy is shining down on us today.”

There is a GoFundMe to help the Snyder family through this tough time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on...
NEW DETAILS: Valdosta police searching for deadly hit-and-run suspect
Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.
2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

This year, the Lights of Love Funds are going into our Cancer Crisis fund.
Phoebe's 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
The event was held in the Phoebe parking garage on 4th Avenue at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Phoebe celebrates completion of new tower on main campus
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony