Dougherty Co. organization raises opioid overdose awareness during the holidays

First responders say they see more opioid-related emergencies during the holiday period.
First responders say they see more opioid-related emergencies during the holiday period.(WKYT)
By Riley Armant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Department of Public Health is raising awareness about the dangers of opioids, ahead of the holidays.

The holidays are a time for enjoying time with family and friends. But those fun times can be interrupted if someone is struggling with drug abuse.

“During the holidays, we do notice a bit of an increase in our overdoses here in the area. Narcan is a drug that actually counteracts an opioid overdose, and it’s very important to have it on hand” Phyllis Rolle, Dougherty County DPH health analyst, said.

In 2022, Dougherty County EMS reported a total of 249 cases that required Narcan distribution. To add perspective, It only takes about two milligrams of fentanyl to kill one person. Many overdoses happen when recreational drugs are tainted with something more dangerous.

“Some of the opioids, the heroin and the cocaine is laced with fentanyl, and fentanyl is very potent,” Rolle said.

Signs of an overdose include sudden fainting, pinpoint pupils, bluish-gray, clammy skin, and shallow breathing. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should call 911 immediately.

“We just want everyone to stay safe and have a joyous and happy holiday season,” Rolle said.

The Dougherty County Department of Public Health has free Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips available if you need them.

