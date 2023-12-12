We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Coroner hosting event to bring attention to violence in community

He will be hosting an awareness event on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at 2 p.m.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is asking for the community’s help in taking a stand against homicide.

“To date, we have less than 100,000 people in Albany and we stand neck-and-neck with cities much larger than ours with 20 people who have died by another person taking their lives, senselessly,” he said.

Fowler said the only way to stop the amount of homicide in the community is to take action, not just talk about it.

He will be hosting an awareness event on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at 2 p.m. The event will include a parade of hearses, where one hearse will represent each life that has been lost.

At 2:45 p.m., they will travel to Albany and meet at the government building. It will be followed by a program at the Government Center.

“I am asking that you support through your presence there, as well as by encouraging your parishioners to attend. As a fellow Pastor, I know that there is power in faith, unity, and prayer. I truly believe that, together, we can start a movement that will decrease, and prayerfully end, the epidemic of homicide in our community. Please join us,” he said.

