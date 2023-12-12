We're Hiring Wednesday
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates multiple entering auto incidents

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or people involved in multiple entering auto incidents in the Lakeshore Way and Lakeshore Drive area.

Anyone with cameras on their property is asked to check them and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement, the department said in a Facebook post.

People are asked to remove valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock them.

“Stay informed and communicate with law enforcement and neighbors if you see something suspicious. Sharing information and being vigilant collectively can help deter criminal activity,” the post said.

Citizens are asked to call or text the sheriff’s office’s tip hotline at (229) 322-8891, call 911 or click here to make a tip online. Reporters can remain anonymous if they would like to.

