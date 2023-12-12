Cool/dry stretch through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Sunday’s cold front, cool/dry air has settled in across SGA. Monday’s sunshine brought little warmth with highs about mid-upper 50s around 60. Tonight clear and cold as lows tumble into the 30s Tuesday morning. A sun/cloud mix as highs clouds return with cool upper 50s through the afternoon.

For the week temperatures slowly moderate while staying below average. Cold night are on tap with lows mid 30s to low 40s and cool days as highs top upper 50s low 60s. Despite more clouds dry conditions prevail.

Into the weekend, models are indicating an area of low pressure forming in the Gulf and tracking north. This brings rain chances back Saturday and Sunday. For now severe storms aren’t expected however some outdoor activities may need a backup plan.

