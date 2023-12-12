Albany domestic violence shelter officially opens pet shelter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia is one of 10 states that does not require pets to be added to a temporary protective order when victims are trying to leave an abusive relationship. And with the addition of pet shelters like Paws Playhouse at the Liberty House of Albany, survivors now can bring their companions with them.

“In looking at the statistics of domestic violence victims, a large number of victims will not leave their abuser because they do not want to leave a pet,” Diane Rogers, Executive Director of Liberty House of Albany, said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 52% of survivors in shelters leave their pets with their abuser. It’s one of the reasons why Rogers sought to create “Paws Playhouse.”

“Having this pet shelter will remove that barrier for anybody that has a pet,” Rogers said. “And if they make that phone call to our crisis line and say I need to get out, they will have a resource to come to with their animal.”

The pet shelter has three separate suites, so they can have up to three families who have pets, and it’s able to house any domesticated animal. Rogers says they’ve always provided resources to board survivors’ pets, however, it’s not the same as having your pet with you.

“When you’re in shelter, you need that emotional support. You need to have your pet with you,” said Rogers.

“It’s automatic, you know. Is it OK for me to bring my pet?” said Rhonda Cantrell, Shelter Advocate & Transporter, Liberty House of Albany. “They really get the sense that it’s going to be OK or that what’s important to them can also be protected.

To learn more about what resources Liberty House of Albany has to offer, click here.

