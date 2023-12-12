We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ahead of the Biological Clock: Early Menopause Triggers

Early menopause is menopause that happens between ages 40 and 45.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Early menopause is menopause that happens between ages 40 and 45. Often, it occurs for no clear reason, but now researchers are finding there are some factors that can increase a woman’s risk of early menopause.

It happens to every women.

Kristy Nalder says, “I started having heart palpitations and, like, chest pain and, like, just weird heartbeats.”

But for some, it happens much earlier than expected—we’re talking about menopause!

For most women, menopause happens around age 51. But early menopause happens before age 45. Often surgery to remove the ovaries or uterus or cancer treatments are to blame. Smoking is another possible cause for the earlier change.

Camille Moreno, DO, NCMP, Family Medicine at the University of Utah says, “Women who are smokers tend to hit menopause and experience menopausal symptoms a year or two earlier than those who go into menopause naturally.”

A new review also found that women who don’t get enough vitamin D are one-third more likely to experience menopause before age 45. One theory is that vitamin d slows down aging of the ovaries. A woman’s family history and race also play a role in early menopause.

Moreno, DO, NCMP says, “Women of color tend to experience the menopausal transition earlier. They tend to have more bothersome and more severe quality of life symptoms and they suffer the longest.”

Other health conditions such as thyroid disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, infections, and HIV can increase the risk.

Treatment for early menopause typically involves taking hormone therapy to replace some of the hormones that are lost. Menopause at a younger age can increase a woman’s chances of developing conditions – like heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. There is one good thing about early menopause: the extra years without estrogen lowers a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Melissa Poitevient (right) and Jody Poitevient.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on...
NEW DETAILS: Valdosta police searching for deadly hit-and-run suspect
Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.
2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Time is running out to find the perfect presents for your loved ones.
How to “Sleigh” Your Budget & Save Hundreds this Holiday
Time is running out to find the perfect presents for your loved ones.
How to “Sleigh” Your Budget & Save Hundreds this Holiday
Early menopause is menopause that happens between ages 40 and 45.
Ahead of the Biological Clock: Early Menopause Triggers
The Club members were learning about growing their own food and nutrition from a group of...
Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Boys and Girls Club members learn about nutrition through gardening project