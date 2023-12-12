We're Hiring Wednesday
$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she looking at giving back to the community after turning a stop at a convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a lucky lotto player identified as Pamela stopped at a Loaf N Jug store on Nov. 29 to pick up a soda and a $3 lottery ticket.

Lottery officials said she had played the game numerous times before, but never imagined this was the ticket that would change her life.

The winning ticket ended up on Pamela’s fridge before her son checked it and shared the life-changing news.

Her Colorado Lotto+ ticket matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) that produced a jackpot of more than $5.2 million.

She said the most she had ever won before was about $50 when playing the lottery.

Officials said Pamela is retired and volunteers her time around the community. She also plans to give back to the Pueblo community.

“Pamela has chosen to channel her energy into giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart,” lottery officials shared. “She’s not sure exactly what she will do with her winnings but is determined to improve our magnificent Pueblo!”

The Loaf N Jug location received a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

