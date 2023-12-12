ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets take on the Woodward Academy Eagles of Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the 2023 GHSA State Football Championship.

Thomas County Central is one of two South Ga. teams making a return to the Benz.

TCC last appearance was in 2002.

LIVE AT 3 P.M.

WALB's Sports Team goes live from Atlanta before the GHSA State Championship games.

LIVE AT 5 P.M.

Stay with WALB Sports as they will be live at 6 p.m. before kick-off at 7 p.m.

