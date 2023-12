VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to an structure fire on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., fire units arrived at a residential structure fire on West Gordon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At this time there has been no injuries reported.

