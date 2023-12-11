Valdosta police searching for deadly hit-and-run suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m., Samuel Johnson, Jr., 16, was walking in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road when he saw a dog that had been hit by an unknown vehicle and tried to assist it, according to VPD.

While trying to rescue the injured dog, Johnson was hit and killed by different vehicle that was driving through the area. VPD said the vehicle did not stop.

A woman that was in the area stopped when she saw a dead dog in the road. While checking on it, she found Johnson lying in the grass median, along with another injured dog. She immediately called 911 and VPD officers, Valdosta firefighters and emergency medical services came to the scene, however, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The VPD Traffic Unit, along with detectives and crime scene personnel, also came to the scene and continued the investigation. Through the evidence collected, the offending vehicle has been identified as a dark Dodge Charger between 2011-2014.

Officials say the vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side front bumper. It was last seen driving through the Inner Perimeter Road and North Forrest Street Extension area.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle and offender. It is unexplainable the callousness and disregard for human life that this offender has shown, by hitting this teenage victim and leaving him. My heart breaks for the family and friends of Mr. Johnson, who deserve answers as to why this happened to their loved one. If you know something, please say something. Our officers and detectives will not stop until they hold this offender accountable,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Department of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or click here to file a tip online.

