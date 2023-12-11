We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Road closures announced in Colquitt Co.

The construction is about 65% complete.
The construction is about 65% complete.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Two road closures have been announced in Colquitt County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) said the road closures are in response to the widening of a portion of SR 133 in Colquitt County. The construction will run from south of US 319/SR 35 to Mike Horne Road.

Swift Canteen Road has closed where it connects to the northbound lanes of SR 133.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Old Doerun Road will close here it connects with the northbound lanes of SR 133.

Drivers are advised to use Old Albany Road as a detour, the release said.

During the closures, the contractor will tie both Swift Canteen Road and Old Doerun Road into new SR 133 northbound lanes. This will not impact the southbound lanes.

The construction is about 65% complete.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
First Alert Weather Day ended for parts of South Ga.
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

This year, the Lights of Love Funds are going into our Cancer Crisis fund.
Phoebe's 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting
Lights of Love 2023 Christmas Tree
Phoebe’s 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting
The ultimate goal is to help provide Christmas for 20 families for the Lily Pad Sane Center.
Bush Animal Clinic hosts fundraiser to give Lily Pad kids a brighter Christmas
The Club members were learning about growing their own food and nutrition from a group of...
Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Boys and Girls Club members learn about nutrition through gardening project