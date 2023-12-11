Road closures announced in Colquitt Co.

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Two road closures have been announced in Colquitt County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) said the road closures are in response to the widening of a portion of SR 133 in Colquitt County. The construction will run from south of US 319/SR 35 to Mike Horne Road.

Swift Canteen Road has closed where it connects to the northbound lanes of SR 133.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Old Doerun Road will close here it connects with the northbound lanes of SR 133.

Drivers are advised to use Old Albany Road as a detour, the release said.

During the closures, the contractor will tie both Swift Canteen Road and Old Doerun Road into new SR 133 northbound lanes. This will not impact the southbound lanes.

The construction is about 65% complete.

