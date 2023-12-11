Quiet, Cool Week Ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After we saw heavy rainfall and strong storms yesterday, South Georgia is waking up to clear skies and temperatures some 20 to 30 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday morning. Morning lows in the mid to upper 30s will rise into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Tonight will be the coldest night of this latest cold snap, with widespread lows in the low to mid 30s. A few select locations especially north and west of Albany may see lows touch the upper 20s by daybreak. This should be the only freeze of the week, however, as temperatures moderate to the middle to upper 30s for Wednesday morning. High temperatures through the period will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, just a few degrees below average for mid-December.

Unfortunately, the pattern of weekend rainfall will continue this coming weekend with a chance of showers entering the picture late Friday into Saturday and Sunday. However, this round won’t be nearly as heavy as this past weekend’s event, nor will there be enough instability to bring thunderstorms, much less severe weather. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half inch throughout most of the area with slightly heavier amounts possible near the Florida border.

