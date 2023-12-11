We're Hiring Wednesday
Phoebe’s 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting

Funds will help local cancer patients
By Madison Foglio
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every year hundreds of lights of love are lit on this tree behind me, in honor of someone’s battle with cancer. However this year the funds will be distributed a little bit differently.

“This year, the Lights of Love Funds are going into our Cancer Crisis fund. In this fund, we’re able to assist patients in their transportation and their medication needs, and any other urgent needs that may arise when they are in active treatment,” Lori Nurmi, the Clinical Director of the Oncology Service line at Phoebe.

In previous years, the funds would go towards specific projects, such as the light house, which provides lodging for out-of-town patients, or the Lights of Love Van that takes the patients to and from cancer treatments. However, Nurmi says this year, the funds are going directly to the patients.

“This year, specifically, the money will be going to the cancer center patients and the needs that they have,” said Nurmi.

Since 1983, the tree has been lit by a Cancer survivor. However, this year, the tree will be lit by an entire family, each of whom had cancer. Long time WALB Host Ruthie Garner, her husband Mike, and their son Stephen Garner.

“Unfortunately, they were all touched with cancer, but fortunately they have shown such strength and bravery through the process that we are ecstatic to have them light this tree and give hope to those this holiday season,” said Parker Douglas, Interim Director of the Phoebe Foundation.

And even over 40 years later, the event is just as impactful now.

“For the families it is a very inspirational, very motivational time for us to be out there and be amongst our cancer patients, our families, and our providers and light this tree every year,” said Nurmi.

Lights of Love will take place Tuesday, December 12th at 7pm at Phoebe’s main campus. For more information on how you can donate, click here:

Lights of Love (supportphoebe.org)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

