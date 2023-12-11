We're Hiring Wednesday
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.(Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanagh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities, a bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.

The Fire Department said it was called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood.

“We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said just before 5 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

Video showed a corner of the six-story building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street. The debris included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

A portrait hanging on the wall was visible in one of the apartments; in another, what appeared to be a bed stood feet away from the unprotected edge of the floor.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters shining bright lights into apartment windows from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.

The Buildings Department said inspectors were at the scene, investigating.

The phone rang unanswered at a possible number for the building’s owner.


