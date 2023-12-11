Fibroid Freedom: A Hysterectomy-Free Solution

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that can cause heavy bleeding, pain and difficulty getting pregnant. They are the most common type of tumor in women of reproductive age, affecting up to 80 percent of women. According to the National Institutes of Health, 20 percent of women will require surgery, and a hysterectomy is the most common type of surgery performed. There are now solutions that are hysterectomy-free.

Six months ago, Angela Lamondi struggled to walk her dog, Max. A four-inch uterine fibroid was causing pain, excessive bleeding and was putting pressure on her bladder. She was given two options – cut it out, with a risk of excessive blood loss, or get a hysterectomy.

“The first opinion told me to just simply have a hysterectomy, which I thought was a bit invasive for my age,” Angela says.

Robert Vogelzang, MD, an interventional radiologist at Northwestern Medicine explains, “The uterus is just not a disposable organ. It’s felt to be that way by many American physicians, and they’re just wrong.”

Dr. Vogelzang teamed up with surgeons to combine two procedures to preserve Angela’s uterus.

“The fibroid was best treated by removal, but first, by taking away its blood supply with the procedure that I do,” he mentions.

Dr. Vogelzang first blocks off the blood supply to the fibroid, causing it to shrink. Then, the surgeons performed a myomectomy and removed the tumor. Using the combination, Angela lost less than a tablespoon of blood, compared to about 25 ounces just doing the myomectomy itself.

“If a woman is told the hysterectomy is her only option, she should absolutely get a second opinion,” Dr. Vogelzang expresses.

Angela is happy she did – saving her uterus and relieving her pain.

Saving the uterus is not only important for women who still want to have children, but removing it is also associated with pelvic floor dysfunction, urinary incontinence, premature menopause and declines in sexual function.

