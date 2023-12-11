Douglas Fire Department announced Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year awards

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Douglas Fire Department held its annual banquet in November to celebrate its firefighters and recognize the Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year and Years of Service.

The city of Douglas said the annual dinner allows firefighters to socialize with fellow firefighters and retirees.

“We are so appreciative of all our firefighters and their job performance,” Mayor Tony Paulk said. “Our firefighters work hard, train hard, and respond exceptionally well when called. The City of Douglas commends each and every one of our firefighters who serve our citizens every day.”

The Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year awards are decided based on job performance, interpersonal relations with co-workers and the public and other criteria, as well.

This year, Acting Lieutenant Kleif Bussey was awarded Firefighter of the Year. In 2013, Bussey was a volunteer firefighter and became a full-time firefighter in 2014. He was acknowledged for his diligence and hard work when responding to incidents, according to the release.

Douglas Fire Chief Casey Wright was awarded Officer of the Year. He is a 26-year veteran of the fire department and has served many roles during his time at the fire department. Wright was chosen for his acts of professionalism and consideration in dealing with the public, the release said.

