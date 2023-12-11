We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Albany activate Operation Safe Place to offer warming center

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday...
According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday and Tuesday.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Dec. 11, the City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to stay warm overnight.

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

The City will open the Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard has a warming center Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Water will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
First Alert Weather Day ended for parts of South Ga.
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust
Runners from across South Georgia came together to raise money for an important cause right...
35th Annual Jingle Bell Jog raises money for NICU Expansion

Latest News

Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on...
Valdosta police searching for deadly hit-and-run suspect
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder
Sherod Winchester (left) and Tayvion Alazon Winchester (right) mugshots.
2 men wanted for questioning in deadly Willard Ave. shooting