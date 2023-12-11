City of Albany activate Operation Safe Place to offer warming center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Dec. 11, the City of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place to give people a place to stay warm overnight.

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

The City will open the Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard has a warming center Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Water will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.