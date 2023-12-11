Bush Animal Clinic hosts fundraiser to give Lily Pad kids a brighter Christmas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, to give back and that’s just what Bush Animal Clinic and many other community partners are doing.

There are ways you can also get involved, and make this Christmas a very special one for the families Lily Pad Sane Center serves.

Kalynn Ranew a CSR with Bush Animal Clinic says community members can grab an ornament off of their Christmas tree that has a wish list that ranges from toys to clothing.

“Every child has a list of clothing and a short Christmas wish list.” said Ranew.

The ultimate goal is to help provide Christmas for 20 families for the Lily Pad Sane Center, so how can you adopt a family this Christmas?

“We have a tree here in the lobby, they just need to come by and pick up an ornament.” said Ranew.

Ranew says last year they presented Christmas gifts to Liberty House and Lily Pad, but they decided to go above and beyond this year.

“We were just looking to do something different this year, and we felt like it would be really easy for people to just stop by, grab and ornament off the tree, take it with them.” said Ranew.

Mary Martinez, Executive Director of the Lily Pad says the holidays can be stressful all around even when there’s not a financial or trauma burden.

“These kids have come to see us throughout the year, and received our services and we just want to be sure that we’re trying to help give back during the holiday season.” said Martinez. “...so, this is just one thing that we can do for families to just try to help alleviate something and just bring a little bit of joy and maybe a new set of clothes and a nice item like a cool toy.”

In addition to Bush Animal Clinic donating presents, Books-A-Million has partnered with Lily Pad in recent years raising between $7,000 to $10,000.

If you would like to Adopt a Family, you can visit Bush Animal Clinic at 2419 Dawson Road Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also donate directly to Lily Pad, they are located at 320 W. 2nd Avenue.

Ranew says they’re going to donate the Christmas gifts to Lily Pad on December 20th.

