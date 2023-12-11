We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Bush Animal Clinic hosts fundraiser to give Lily Pad kids a brighter Christmas

The ultimate goal is to help provide Christmas for 20 families for the Lily Pad Sane Center.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, to give back and that’s just what Bush Animal Clinic and many other community partners are doing.

There are ways you can also get involved, and make this Christmas a very special one for the families Lily Pad Sane Center serves.

Kalynn Ranew a CSR with Bush Animal Clinic says community members can grab an ornament off of their Christmas tree that has a wish list that ranges from toys to clothing.

“Every child has a list of clothing and a short Christmas wish list.” said Ranew.

The ultimate goal is to help provide Christmas for 20 families for the Lily Pad Sane Center, so how can you adopt a family this Christmas?

“We have a tree here in the lobby, they just need to come by and pick up an ornament.” said Ranew.

Ranew says last year they presented Christmas gifts to Liberty House and Lily Pad, but they decided to go above and beyond this year.

“We were just looking to do something different this year, and we felt like it would be really easy for people to just stop by, grab and ornament off the tree, take it with them.” said Ranew.

Mary Martinez, Executive Director of the Lily Pad says the holidays can be stressful all around even when there’s not a financial or trauma burden.

“These kids have come to see us throughout the year, and received our services and we just want to be sure that we’re trying to help give back during the holiday season.” said Martinez. “...so, this is just one thing that we can do for families to just try to help alleviate something and just bring a little bit of joy and maybe a new set of clothes and a nice item like a cool toy.”

In addition to Bush Animal Clinic donating presents, Books-A-Million has partnered with Lily Pad in recent years raising between $7,000 to $10,000.

If you would like to Adopt a Family, you can visit Bush Animal Clinic at 2419 Dawson Road Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can also donate directly to Lily Pad, they are located at 320 W. 2nd Avenue.

Ranew says they’re going to donate the Christmas gifts to Lily Pad on December 20th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay with WALB for updates.
First Alert Weather Day ended for parts of South Ga.
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
Agents found two firearms, about 18 grams of cocaine, about 67 grams of marijuana and $1,000...
2 men arrested in Thomas Co. drug bust
Both were convicted in connection to the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Dequario Antwon...
2 men sentenced to life in connection to May 2020 Albany ice machine murder

Latest News

This year, the Lights of Love Funds are going into our Cancer Crisis fund.
Phoebe's 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting
The construction is about 65% complete.
Road closures announced in Colquitt Co.
Lights of Love 2023 Christmas Tree
Phoebe’s 41st annual Lights of Love Tree Lighting
The Club members were learning about growing their own food and nutrition from a group of...
Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Boys and Girls Club members learn about nutrition through gardening project